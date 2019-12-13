Ryanair share scheme at heart of legal action ‘doesn’t exist’ - Bellew

Ryanair’s 2018 share scheme for senior managers “doesn’t exist”, its departing chief operations officer, Peter Bellew, claimed in the High Court on Friday.

The airline is suing Mr Bellew to prevent him joining rival Easyjet next month, saying that he agreed not to work for any competitor for 12 months after leaving Ryanair when he accepted 100,000 share options in the Irish company in 2018.

Mr Bellew told the court that the 2018 share scheme was dead and gone. “It doesn’t exist,” he said. “It’s not in any set of audited accounts of the company.”

He added that Ryanair’s audited accounts detail every share scheme going back five years, but not the 2018 options.

Mr Bellew claimed that the 2018 scheme was “worthless” as it was tied to “unattainable” profit after tax targets. He added that this was why Ryanair had replaced it with a new share option plan begun this year.

The airline’s chief executive, Michael O’Leary, told Mr Bellew in March that he would withhold the 2019 options unless the chief operations officer’s performance improved over the coming six months.

Mr Bellew maintains that his non-compete agreement with Ryanair is null and void, denies breach of contract and pledges not to share any of the airline’s confidential information with any employer.

He told Ryanair’s senior counsel, Martin Hayden, that he did not have to inform Mr O’Leary that he was joining Easyjet as chief operations officer in January when he informed the Irish airline boss that he was leaving last July.

Mr Bellew said that he did tell Mr O’Leary on July 18th, the day before Easyjet announced his appointment. Mr Hayden asked him why he did not tell Mr O’Leary that the British airline intended to make the announcement, to allow Ryanair the chance to respond.

“He [Mr O’Leary] started threatening me with litigation on the phone, so the call ended with his threats,” Mr Bellew said.