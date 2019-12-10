Ryanair set a profit target of €1.75bn for managers in share options scheme

Ryanair set its managers a profit target of €1.75 billion for the 12 months ending March 31st 2020 as a condition of benefitting from share options in the airline group.

The figure emerged in the High Court, where the airline is suing outgoing chief operations officer Peter Bellew to prevent him joining Easyjet next month.

A restriction on reporting the figure was lifted today by the judge in the case following legal submissions from The Irish Times and Independent News & Media.

Ryanair set the target of €1.75 billion in 2018 when it commenced a new share option scheme for around 100 of the group’s senior managers.

The figure is one of the conditions for managers to cash in options awarded under the scheme in April and priced at €11.12.

Ryanair set the target before the full extent of the delays that have hit the delivery of new Boeing 737 Max 200 aircraft were known.

The holdup prompted Ryanair to rein in growth plans. Last month it said that profits for the 12 months to March 31st, its current financial year, would be between €800 million and €900 million.

Mr Bellew’s senior counsel, John Rogers, put the figure to Ryanair chief executive, Michael O’Leary, in court last week.

Media restriction

However, Mr Justice Senan Allen barred the media from reporting the number after Mr O’Leary and Ryanair’s senior counsel, Martin Hayden, argued that publishing it would breach stock exchange rules.

On Tuesday, Mr Hayden said he was no longer asking the court to continue with the order because it wasn’t in breach of market rules.

Justice Allen lifted the reporting restriction following legal submissions from The Irish Times and Independent News & Media, publisher of The Irish Independent.

Share option schemes awarded by Ryanair as a bonus to managers are central to the legal dispute between the airline group and Mr Bellew.

The airline says that he agreed not to join any competitor for at year after leaving the company when Mr Bellew accepted 100,000 options in the company in 2018.

However, Mr Bellew says that agreement is null and void, denies breach of contract and pledges to honour any confidentiality obligation to Ryanair.

The case resumed before Justice Allen in the High Court on Tuesday.