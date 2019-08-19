Ryanair seeks court order to prevent Thursday's 48-hour pilots’ strike

The High Court will hear an application from Irish airline Ryanair on Monday, seeking an order to prevent its Irish-based pilots from going on strike this week.

Ryanair is seeking an injunction preventing the trade union Forsa, which is the parent union of IALPA, from striking for 48 hours commencing on midnight on Thursday, August 22nd next in a dispute over pay and conditions. The action is also against a number of pilots who are members of IALPA, including that union’s president Evan Cullen.

Unless an agreement is reached, Ryanair will likely have to start cancelling flights out of Ireland on the day of the strike, heavily impacting travellers at the peak back to school travel time.

IALPA represents approximately 180 Dublin-based pilots who are directly employed by the airline, recently balloted its members who voted to go on strike. If granted, injunctions would remain in place pending the final outcome of the airline’s action against the defendants.

The airline, represented in its action by Martin Hayden SC and Eoin O’Shea BL is also seeking a declaration from the court that Forsa’s ballot for the proposed strike action and its notice of strike action served on Ryanair last week this week was unlawful.

The airline claims that the proposed strike would be in breach of an agreement the parties agreed to following a mediation conducted by retired Workplace Relations Commission Chair Kieran Mulvey in 2018. That agreement, which the airline claims contains an agreed mechanism which it and the union would prosecute their differences, came about following industrial action by Ryanair staff in July and August of last year