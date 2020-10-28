Ryanair says Cork and Shannon closures ‘could have been avoided’

Ryanair’s closure of its Cork and Shannon airport bases until April could have been avoided or mitigated if the Government had acted on air travel restrictions, politicians heard on Wednesday.

The airline group this month said that it would close its bases at both airports for the winter with the temporary lay off of 135 pilots and crew.

Eddie Wilson, chief executive of Ryanair DAC, the group’s biggest subsidiary, on Tuesday told the Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications Networks that the closures could have been “avoided or mitigated” if the Government had acted on Covid-19 travel restrictions.

He pointed out that he had not received one phone call from either Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan or his Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton since his last appearance at the committee on October 7th.

He called on the Government to implement the EU’s traffic light system for safe air travel immediately.

Mr Wilson also called on the coalition to act on the recommendations of its own Task Force on Aviation Recovery, which reported in July.

He added that this should include incentives for airlines to begin flying from the Republic again, such as a call for a three-year rebate on airport passenger charges.

Mr Wilson pointed out that airlines were cutting back in response to the crisis, so there will be fewer flights in Europe.

“Ireland is at the bottom of the list at the moment because it’s closed for business,” he warned.

The EU’s traffic light system allows free movement for travellers from “green” or low-risk regions, with tests required to confirm those from higher risk “orange” or “red” regions do not have Covid to avoid quarantines.