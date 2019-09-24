Ryanair’s UK-based cabin crew backs labour deal

Ryanair said its UK-based cabin crew have backed a four-year deal that will see a new pay structure introduced and guaranteed income increase.

The agreement, which was negotiated with Unite, will cover the airline’s directly employed cabin crew in the UK until March 2023. About 80 per cent of the union’s workers backed the deal.

Ryanair said the labour agreement would deliver a new pay structure with increased guaranteed income and a 5/3 roster.

Last week, Ryanair pilots based in Britain cancelled five days of strikes set for September 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th and 29th .

The pilots, who are members of pilots union BALPA, announced the strikes after earlier walkouts caused little disruption.

Widespread strikes over pay and conditions a year ago forced Ryanair to cancel hundreds of flights, hitting its profits in the busy summer months. However, a series of strikes in Britain, Spain and Portugal in recent weeks has caused minimal disruption. – Additional reporting: Reuters