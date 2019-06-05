Ryanair’s passenger numbers rise 8% in May

The number of passengers carried by Ryanair in May grew 8 per cent year on year to 13.5 million.

Load factor, a measure of how full the flights are, for Ryanair flights was 96 per cent.

The total number of passengers carried by the company, including its share in Lauda, was 14.1 million for the month, a 13 per cent rise year on year. Lauda carried 600,000 passengers during the month.

Ryanair’s rolling annual figures are up 10 per cent to 132.1 million, the company said.