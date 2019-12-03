Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary clashed with Peter Bellew over performance, High Court told

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary and its outgoing chief operating officer Peter Bellew clashed over the latter’s performance last year, the High Court heard on Tuesday.

The airline’s High Court action to prevent Mr Bellew, who is leaving the company, from joining competitor Easyjet as chief operating officer next month began before Mr Justice Senan Allen on Tuesday.

Mr O’Leary told the court that Mr Bellew was meant to focus on punctuality, ground handling, pilot recruitment and an audit of Ryanair’s operations by the International Air Transport Association.

“There were problems emerging on a weekly basis with things that he was being charged to do that were not being done,” Mr O’Leary said.

He added that managers who reported to Mr Bellew had approached him complaining that the chief operating officer was not making decisions and of things not getting done.

Mr Bellew’s senior counsel, John Rogers, pointed out that there was no record of the complaints on Mr Bellew’s personnel file. The lawyer added that Mr Bellew would argue that he was was pushed out of his job by Mr O’Leary.

The Ryanair chief executive told the court that he wrote Mr Bellew a memo on November 5th, 2018 saying that his performance at that day’s weekly senior management meeting had been unacceptable.

The court heard that Mr Bellew responded to this memo but Mr O’Leary said that he had not seen this until the document was discovered as Ryanair prepared its legal action against the outgoing chief operating officer.

Ryanair maintains that Mr Bellew signed an agreement barring him from joining any competing airline for 12 months after leaving the Irish carrier when he was given share options in 2015.

The airline’s senior counsel, Martin Hayden, told the court that Mr Bellew was aware of these terms from October 2017, when Ryanair made an initial offer to him to rejoin the company.

Mr Bellew originally worked for Ryanair from 2006 to 2015, when he left to join Air Malaysia, where he served as chief executive for a period.

He rejoined Ryanair in December 2017 after Mr O’Leary approached him and asked if he would be interested in returning to the Irish carrier.

Earlier, the court heard that Ryanair paid Mr Bellew €1.13 million in June this year to come compensate him for the losing the benefit of a share option scheme when he first left in 2015. The payment was part of the deal Mr Bellew agreed with Mr O’Leary when he rejoined Ryanair.

Ryanair confirmed that it intended taking legal action against Mr Bellew shortly after Easyjet announced in late July that he would become its new chief operating officer from January 2020.

Amongst those monitoring the case are a group of US investors, led by the City of Birmingham Firemen’s and Policemen’s Supplemental Pension System, which began legal action against Ryanair in a New York court last year. The airline has dismissed their claim as “invented”.

The US shareholders have hired Irish lawyers to keep a watching brief on Ryanair’s case against Mr Bellew.