Ryanair reverses decision on moving planes from Dublin

Ryanair has reversed a decision to shift six aircraft from Dublin Airport this winter with the possible loss or transfer of 300 jobs after pilots agreed to settle a dispute with the carrier.

Directly-employed members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association – part of trade union Fórsa – voted this week to accept a proposals to end the dispute agreed in talks led by mediator Kieran Mulvey.

As a result, Ryanair’s board on Friday reversed a decision to move six craft from Dublin to Poland from October and the airline has withdrawn protective notice issued to 300 pilots and cabin crew.

A statement said the board moved to respond favourably to the deal that ended five days of “unsuccessful but damaging” one-day strikes by 25 per cent of Ryanair’s Irish-based pilots.

Moving the aircraft would have resulted in the lay off, or possible transfer to Poland, of 100 pilots and 200 cabin crew.

Ryanair said at the time that the Polish business was trading well while the one-day strikes that resulted from the dispute had weakened the Irish operation’s performance.

The dispute over base transfers, promotions and leave involved about 100 of Ryanair’s 350 Irish-based pilots, who staged five one-day strikes in July and August.

Eddie Wilson, Ryanair’s chief people officer, said that the airline regretted that mediation was needed to end the dispute. He added that the strikes did minimal damage to the airline’ schedules, but did hit forward fares for Irish flights, as travellers feared their plans would be disrupted.

Mr Wilson said Ryanair’s board and management were committed to union recognition and working to address staff’s reasonable concerns, as long this did not hit the airline’s ability to offer low fares to its customers.

He argued that the company’s staff have enjoyed significant pay increases and improved conditions since it agreed to recognise unions in December.

“We have done this in a year when we expect profits to fall by 15 per cent due to a combination of higher fuel prices and higher staff costs,” he said.

Meanwhile investor adviser Glass Lewis has recommended shareholders vote against Ryanair’s executive pay proposals at the company’s annual general meeting this month.

The proposal, which was backed by more than 88 per cent last year, “lags behind” generally accepted market practice in Ireland and Britain, “effectively stripping” shareholders of the ability to evaluate the incentive structure, Glass Lewis argued.

The firm also opposed the reappointment of Ryanair’s chairman of more than two decades, US billionaire David Bonderman, and the reappointment of Davy Stockbrokers deputy chairman, Kyran McLaughlin as senior independent director.

Ryanair has said that shareholders appreciate Mr Bonderman’s contribution to the company. Shareholders have overwhelmingly voted to reappoint the chairman in previous years, despite similar recommendations from firms such as Glass Lewis.