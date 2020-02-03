Ryanair returns to profit in third quarter but Max deliveries delayed

Ryanair earned €88 million profit in the three months ended December 31st 2019 as the airline’s revenues and passenger numbers rose.

The Irish carrier said on Monday that it flew 35.9 million passengers in the three-month period, the third quarter of its financial year, 6 per cent more than during the same period in 2018.

Profits reached €88 million, turning around from a €66 million loss during the three months to December 2018.

Revenue rose 21 per cent to €1.91 billion from €1.58 billion.

Ryanair now expects to make around €1 billion profit in its current financial year, which ends on March 31.

In a statement the company said that it expected profit after tax to be “close to the mid point” of the €950 million to €1.05 billion range that it forecast last month.

Meanwhile Ryanair believes that deliveries of the new Boeing 737 Max aircraft will not begin until September or October this year.

European and US air travel safety regulators grounded the craft last year following two crashes blamed on a software failure.

The delay in getting the craft approved and delivered forced Ryanair to cut growth plans last year.