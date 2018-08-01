Ryanair reissues invitation to pilots’ union to talks

Ryanair as re-issued an invitation to its Irish pilots’ union to talks after a strike at the airline on Friday.

The move comes as Swedish pilots serve notice on the airline that they intend to strike next week.

Members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) - part of trade union Forsa - plan a fourth strike at Ryanair on Friday August 3rd in a dispute over base transfers, promotions, leave and other issues.

Ryanair on Wednesday issued a second invitation to talks after Friday’s strike. The airline has already cancelled 20 of 300 flights in anticipation of the stoppage and cannot restore them even if the action is suspended.

The airline maintains that it has agreed to nine of 11 terms set out by Ialpa-Forsa as the basis for suspending strike.

However, the union says that the airline is exaggerating the common ground between the two sides.

Meanwhile, Sweden’s pilots’ union - SPF - has told Ryanair that its members will strike on Friday August 10th.

The Scandinavian union accused Ryanair of refusing to meet to with its representatives.

Spokesman Martin Lindgren said that SPF saw no other option but to use its right to strike.