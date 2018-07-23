Ryanair profits fell 20% to €319 million in first quarter

Ryanair profits fell 20 per cent to €319 million in the three months ended June 30 on lower air fares and higher costs, the airline said on Monday.

The Irish carrier’s revenue rose 9 per cent to €2.08 billion in the quarter from €1.9 billion during the same three months last year.

Passenger numbers increased 7 per cent to 37.6 million in the period – the first quarter of Ryanair’s financial year – from 35 million in the same period in 2018.

Profit after tax fell 20 per cent to €319 million in the first quarter from €397 million. Chief executive, Michael O’Leary, noted that the airline had previously indicated that it expected profits to fall.

He said that the drop was due to lower air fares, higher oil prices and pilot costs and the fact that half the Easter weekend fell outside the quarter this year.

“Traffic grew 7 per cent to 37.6 million despite over 2,500 flight cancellations caused by air-traffic control staff shortages and air-traffic control strikes,” Mr O’Leary added.

He pointed out that the airline sold 96 per cent of the seats on its aircraft, which he said was an industry leading load factor.

Ryanair continues to expect that profits for the full year, which ends on March 31 2019, will be between €1.25 billion and €1.35 billion.

However, Mr O’Leary said that fares for the three months to the end of September would rise by just 1 per cent, against 4 per cent previously guided, due to a weaker environment and the impact of crew strikes.

Mr O’Leary warned of job losses at the airline if “unnecessary” strikes continued.

Ryanair faces a one-day strike by members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) on Tuesday July 24, while cabin crew in Belgium, Spain and Portugal plan stoppages on Wednesday July 25 and Thursday July 26.

Its chief executive blamed “a small minority (25 per cent)” of Irish pilots for the strikes here and said that Ryanair had minimised the impact of all the industrial action it faced this week.

“If these unnecessary strikes continue to damage customer confidence and forward prices/yields in certain country markets then we will have to review our winter schedule, which may lead to fleet reductions at disrupted bases and job losses in markets where competitor employees are interfering in our negotiations with our people and their unions,” Mr O’Leary said.

Ryanair agreed to recognise trade unions last December in a radical change of policy.

The airline has signed recognition deals with pilot and cabin crew unions in the UK and Italy and agreed one in Germany specifically for cabin crew last week.

Mr O’Leary noted that progress was slower in smaller markets and blamed competitor pilots for impeding progress and process.

“While we continue to engage with pilot and cabin crew unions across Europe, we expect further strikes over the peak summer period as we are not prepared to concede to unreasonable demands that will compromise either our low fares or our highly efficient model,” he added.

Directly-employed members of Ialpa have staged two one-day strikes at Ryanair in recent weeks in a dispute over base transfers, promotions, leave and other issues tied to seniority.

Talks between the sides have yet to resolve the dispute. The union has told the airline to expect notice of further industrial action.

Ryanair expects that Laudamotion, in which it is investing €100 million for a 75 per cent stake, to lose €150 million in its first year.

EU competition regulators only recently approved the deal, agreed in February, and Ryanair’s guidance does not include Laudamotion.

Mr O’Leary said that Laudamotion faces significant cost difficulties, particularly in fuel, where it is not hedged and is therefore exposed to higher oil prices of $80 a-barrel.

The Austrian airline, founded by triple Formula One champion, Niki Lauda, is charging lower than expected summer fares, due to the late release of its schedule and a row with German carrier, Lufthansa, over aircraft leases and contract payments.

Mr O’Leary said that Ryanair expected Laudamotion to break even by the third year of operations.