Ryanair profit falls 30% on the back of lower fares

Pre-tax profits fell back by 30 per cent at Irish airline Ryanair on the back of lower fares, but strong growth in traffic and ancillary services, including priority boarding, saw revenues rise by 6 per cent to €7.6 billion.

According to the airline, revenues rose by 6 per cent in the year to March 31st 2019, up to €7.56 billion, driven by a 7 per cent jump in traffic figures to 139.1 million passengers. The airline also reported strong growth of some 19 per cent in anciallary sales, up to €2.4 billion, with spend per guest up 11 per cent to over € 17. Priority boarding and reserved seat services grew strongly. Average fares fell by 6 per cent to €37, sending pre-taxprofits down by 30 per cent to €1.1 billion.

Chief executive Michael O’Leary said: “ Short-haul capacity growth and the absence of Easter in Q4 led to a 6 per cent fare decline, which stimulated 7 per cent traffic growth to over 139 million (142m guests incl. Lauda). Ancillary sales performed strongly up 19 per cent to €2.4 billion, which drove total revenue growth of 6 per cent to € 7.6 billion.”

The airline also said on Monday that it has delayed the delivery of its first five B737-MAX aircraft to Winter 2019 (subject to regulatory approval by EASA).

“We continue to have utmost confidence in these aircraft which have 4 per cent more seats, are 16 per cent more fuel efficient and generate 40 per cent lower noise emissions. They are hedged at an average €/$ rate of 1.24 out to FY24, and will deliver significant unit cost savings for the next five years, although the delayed deliveries in 2019 means that we will not see any meaningful cost benefit until FY21,” the airline said.

“Flat profits”

Looking ahead, Ryanair said that the consolidated group (including Lauda) “remains cautious on pricing” for 2020, with expected traffic growth of some 8 per cent to 153 million. Assuming revenue growth of 3 per cent, Ryanair said it is forecasting “broadly flat group profits”, in the range of €750 million to €950 million, on the back of continued expected low fares. This guidance is “heavily dependent on close-in peak summer fares, H2 prices, the absence of security events, and no negative Brexit developments.”

Ryanair also expects costs to increase as its full-year fuel bill jumps by another € 460 illion. “Ex-fuel unit costs will rise by just 2 per cent, mainly due to stronger sterling, the absence of Lauda prior-year cost comparisons for most of H1 and delivery delays of the B737 MAX aircraft this year” the airline said.