Ryanair profit falls 21% as fares fall and staff, fuel costs rise

Profit at Ryanair fell 21 per cent in the first quarter of the year and said it expected fares to fall 6 per cent in the first half of the year, blaming overcapacity in Germany and the impact of Brexit in the UK.

Ryanair said profit after tax would be €243 million for the three months to June 30th. That was down from €309 million a year earlier and ahead of a poll of analysts published by Ryanair ahead of the results, which had forecast a profit of €232 million.

That was down to higher staff and fuel costs and lower fares, the company said. Fuel costs were up 24 per cent and the airline group fully consolidated costs from Lauda.

Overall revenue rose 11 per cent to €2.31 billion, but revenue per guest was flat at €55 as fares fell 6 per cent but ancillary revenue was 14 per cent higher. The current average fare on the airline is €36, but the airline warned it would decline by 6 per cent in the first half of the year,

The company saw its traffic figures rise 11 per cent to 42 million passengers.

Earlier this month, Ryanair cut forecasts for growth in passengers next summer to 3 per cent and confirmed it was looking at base cuts and closures from November amid delays in the delivery of 50 new Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

Two fatal crashes blamed on software faults saw regulators ground the aircraft earlier this year. The company said it expects the 737 Max to return to service before the end of the year, but the Max200 variant it has ordered needs to be separately certified by authorities in Europe and the United States. That is expected to be within two months of the Max returning to flying service.