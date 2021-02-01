Ryanair predicts full-year losses of up to €950m

Ryanair Holdings believes it could lose up to €950 million in its current financial year, as its chief executive urged Ireland and Europe to ramp up their vaccination programmes against Covid-19 to facilitate a “strong recovery” in travel this summer.

The Irish airline group said on Monday that net losses for the three months ended December 31st, the third quarter of its 2021 financial year, were €306 million, against a profit of €88 million for the same period in 2019.

Ryanair also booked a charge of €15 million for unused fuel hedges during the quarter, bringing total losses to €321 million.

The group said it was “cautiously guiding” a net loss of €850 million to €950 million for its 2021 financial year, which ends on March 31st.

Ryanair noted that constantly changing Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns and the timing of vaccination programmes limited visibility for the final three months of its financial year.

Covid-19 travel restrictions left the group operating at a fraction of normal capacity during the third quarter.

Revenue for the three months tumbled 82 per cent to €340 million from €1.91 billion. Passenger numbers were down 78 per cent at 8.1 million from 35.9 million.

Flight bans and other restrictions imposed by the Irish and European governments in days before Christmas cut December traffic alone by 83 per cent to 1.9 million.

Covid-19 vaccinations

Also on Monday, Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary said that the airline will not be asking passengers for proof that they have been vaccinated.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland he said: “we’ll be asking the Government and NPHET to get the finger out and accelerate the vaccine programme in this country and to vaccinate the high risk groups which is the only way we’re going to come out of Covid-19. Not more failed lockdowns.”

Mr O’Leary said he expected a dramatic recovery in the aviation industry this summer on the back of the successful vaccination roll out programme in the UK. “Fifty per cent of their population will be vaccinated by the end of March, Europe and Ireland needs to get its act together and catch up - if 50 percent of our population is vaccinated by the end of June which is what we now expect, we see a strong recovery of travel, in summer holidays through the school holidays into August and September.”

Mr O’Leary denied that the tone of the airline’s ‘Jab and Go’ advert was wrong. “No it was absolutely correct, it was factually correct saying that vaccines are coming, book now for Easter and summer - we fully accept that Easter will be a write off. Now because of the vaccine programme, summer 2021, we will see millions of people travelling to the beaches of Europe in July, August and September when everybody over 50 will have been vaccinated and the risk of sickness, hospitalisation and death from Covid will have significantly receded.”

On the issue of delays with refunds for cancelled flights, Mr O’Leary was adamant that every customer who had requested a refund had received it. “Every customer who has requested a refund has received it. There are some with vouchers who have the option of a cash refund if they want it - they will receive it within five days. There is no backlog in refunds - all have now been issued.”

The airline expects a very strong recovery in Dublin and Shannon airports, but not in Cork. “We don’t think there will be a recovery in Cork. It will be delayed because there’s a very high cost of operations in Cork - there will not be a rapid recovery at airports where there will be price increases, we need much lower costs, lower access costs if we’re to restore Irish tourism.”

Outlook

The group has already said it expects to have carried 26 million to 30 million passengers in the 12 months ended March 31st against a previous forecast of up to 35 million.

Ryanair cut costs by almost two thirds to €670 million from €1.81 billion over the quarter.

Since Covid-19 struck in the spring of 2020, the airline reduced outgoings by participating in EU government wage support schemes, cancelling proposed buy backs of shares from investors and deferring capital spending.

Ryanair had €3.5 billion in cash at the end of December, while around 80 per cent of its aircraft fleet, worth €7 billion, was free of any liabilities.

It intends repaying more than €1.5 billion in debt that falls due over the next six months.

Over the current quarter, the group will receive the first of the 210 Boeing 737 8200 aircraft that it has ordered from the US manufacturer.

In December Ryanair confirmed it would take up an option to buy 75 of the Boeing Max jets, adding them to an existing order for 135 of the aircraft.

Ryanair pledged to rapidly restore schedules and recover lost traffic as Covid-19 receded this year in the face of EU government vaccination programmes, helping to re-ignite the bloc’s ailing tourist industry.

Air traffic control body Eurocontrol is predicting that more airline failures will this year follow the four carriers that went to the wall in 2020, namely Flybe, Germanwings, Level and Montenegro.

Ryanair believes a significant cut in European airlines’ capacity over coming years will create growth opportunities for the Irish carrier as it takes delivery of its new aircraft.