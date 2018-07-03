Ryanair pilots vote for strike action on July 12th

Thousands of holidaymakers face possible disruption next week after Ryanair pilots voted for industrial action on Tuesday.

The pilots will stage a one-day strike on Thursday of next week – July 12th – after 99 per cent backed industrial action in a union ballot.

The strike could be the first of a series of one-day stoppages by Irish-based pilots employed directly by Ryanair.

The Irish Airline Pilots Association (Ialpa), part of trade union Fórsa, said it had advised Ryanair that it will notify the airline of additional strike days in due course.

Should it go ahead, the strike will come the middle of the holiday season, when thousands of Irish people are travelling abroad daily.

Pilots at the budget airline have been voting over recent weeks in a ballot for industrial action up to and including strike action in a row over seniority.

The dispute relates to management’s approach to transferring pilots between its European and African bases, a spokesman for the union said after the ballot result was announced.

Ryanair pledged to contact customers flying on July 12th next Tuesday should this “unnecessary” strike go ahead.

The airline said that it has already forwarded draft proposals on recognition that cover the issues raised by the pilots and invited Fórsa several times to meet to discuss them.

The result of the ballot confirmed that a majority had voted in favour of industrial action up and including strike.

Trade unions must give employers seven days’ notice if they intend to strike or take some other form of industrial action in a dispute.

If a stoppage were to go ahead it would be the first strike by Irish-based pilots at Ryanair.