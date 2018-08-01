Ryanair pilots’ unrest spreads to Sweden and Britain

Ryanair is facing escalating industrial disputes across Europe as it struggles in negotiations with trade unions in Ireland, Britain, Germany and a number of other EU states.

The British Airline Pilots Association (Balpa) has started a “failure to agree” process with Ryanair that could lead to industrial action, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Balpa, which is to meet with Ryanair again on Thursday, has entered the first stage in a four-stage process. If no agreement is reached at the end of that process the union may ballot for strike action.

The Balpa dispute resolution process comes as Ryanair pilots in Sweden and Belgium confirmed on Wednesday they would go on strike on August 10th in support of their Irish colleagues. Dutch and German pilots also this week voted for walkouts .

Members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) - part of trade union Fórsa - plan their fourth strike at Ryanair on Friday August 3rd in a dispute over base transfers, promotions, leave and other issues.

Ryanair on Wednesday issued a second invitation to talks after Friday’s strike. The airline has already cancelled 20 of 300 flights in anticipation of the stoppage and cannot restore them even if the action is suspended.

The airline maintains that it has agreed to nine of 11 terms set out by Ialpa-Fórsa as the basis for suspending strike.

However, the union says that the airline is exaggerating the common ground between the two sides.

In Belgium, where Ryanair cabin crew have already gone on strike, unions called on pilots there to support their Irish colleagues with a strike on August 10th.

Ryanair pilots in Sweden will also strike on August 10th, the Swedish Airline Pilots Association said on Wednesday, citing management’s failure to meet with union representatives for more than eight months.

In a statement, the Swedish pilots’ union SPF said: “Ever since Ryanair announced that it will be recognising unions for pilots all over Europe, the developments have been similar everywhere.

“No collective agreements have been agreed anywhere in Europe and Ryanair’s hostile relations with its employees once again showed on several occasions, lately through intimidation and threats to Irish pilots after they used their legal right to strike.”