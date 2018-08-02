Ryanair pilots to join European strikes at airline next week

Irish Ryanair pilots will strike along with those in four other European countries next Friday, August 10th. They were already due to strike on Friday, August 3rd so the new action would see Irish pilots striking on two Fridays in a row.

The airline is facing possible strikes in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden on August 10th.

The Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) confirmed that its members in Ryanair intend to hold their fifth stoppage at the airline on the same day.

Ialpa - part of trade union Fórsa - has been in dispute with Ryanair for three weeks over base transfers, promotion, leave and other issues tied to seniority.

The union said that it has warned for over a month that strikes were likely to continue until Ryanair made substantial movement on the pilots’ reasonable demands.

Ialpa-Fórsa added that Ryanair’s proposal to cut its Dublin fleet from October with the possible loss or transfer of 300 jobs “led to a predictable hardening of resolve” amongst members.

Negotiate

The union also insisted that the issue would not be resolved if Ryanair persisted with its position that it would not negotiate while strikes were planned.

“On a number of occasions in recent weeks and months, there have been suggestions that third-party facilitation could assist in reaching consensus on issues of disagreement,” the union said.

“Fórsa has today repeated to the company that it is willing to explore this option.”

Ialpa members in Ryanair will strike for a fourth time on Friday, August 3rd. The airline has already cancelled 20 of 300 flights ahead of this and re-accommodated or refunded the 3,500 affected passengers.