Ryanair pilots plan further strikes despite move to cut Dublin fleet and lay off staff

Ryanair pilots will strike for a fourth time next week despite the airline putting staff on protective notice and preparing to cut its Dublin-based fleet.

The company issued protective notice to more than 100 pilots and 200 cabin crew on Wednesday, blaming amongst other things the impact on bookings of ongoing industrial action by pilots in recent weeks.

The Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) - part of trade union Fórsa - responded by saying that directly employed members at Ryanair would strike for a fourth time on Friday August 3rd.

Ialpa-Fórsa added that further strikes would follow next month unless the company changed tack and negotiated on the issues in dispute, including base transfers.

The union accused Ryanair of attempting to put pressure on workers by issuing protective notice to 300 of them and insisted that this would harden pilots’ resolve.

Earlier, Ryanair said that its board had approved cuts that would see its Dublin based fleet reduced from 30 aircraft to 24 over the winter months. Ryanair said there would be few route closures, but expected to reduce frequency on some of its routes.

The company said the rapid growth of its Polish charter airline was another factor in its decision. It plans to double the five aircraft currently offered by Ryanair Sun to Polish operators.

“We regret these base aircraft reductions at Dublin for winter 2018, but the board has decided to allocate more aircraft to those markets where we are enjoying strong growth (such as Poland), and this will result in some aircraft reductions and job cuts in country markets where business has weakened, or forward bookings are being damaged by rolling strikes by Irish pilots,” said Ryanair’s COO Peter Bellew. “Ryanair operates a fleet of over 450 aircraft from 87 bases across Europe. We can only do so if we continue to offer low fares, reliable flight services to our customers, and if our reputation for reliability or forward bookings is affected, then base and potential job cuts such as these at Dublin are a deeply regretted consequence”.

Consultations

The airline will begin consultations with those who have received the notice of potential redundancy, and said any reduction in staff would be determined by its assessment of flight performance, productivity, attendances, and base transfer requests. Staff will be offered transfers to Poland, among other bases, for winter. The changes, if they go ahead, will take effect from the end of October.

Ialpa-Fórsa has staged three one-day strikes at Ryanair over the last two weeks in a dispute over base transfers, promotions, leave and other issues tied to seniority.

Both sides agreed at talks that a working group would be the best way to resolve the dispute, but differed on its terms of reference.

The union says it will suspend strikes only on the basis of 11 terms it has already outlined to Ryanair.

The company maintains that these conditions are not suited to an airline of its scale.