Ryanair pilots in Sweden to strike as airline unrest spreads

Ryanair has re-issued an invitation to its Irish pilots’ union to talks after its planned fourth strike day on Friday.

The move comes as the airline tries to contain the spread of industrial unrest, with Ryanair pilots in Sweden announcing on Wednesday that they will also hold a one-day strike this month.

Ryanair has experienced recent strikes in some of its bigger markets including Spain, Portugal and Ireland and faces planned action in Germany as the airline struggles to reach collective labour agreements across Europe.

In Belgium, where Ryanair cabin crew have already gone on strike, unions called on pilots there to support their Irish colleagues with a strike on August 10th.

Ryanair pilots in Sweden will also on strike on August 10th, the Swedish Airline Pilots Association said on Wednesday, citing management’s failure to meet with union representatives for more than eight months.

Members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) - part of trade union Fórsa - plan their fourth strike at Ryanair on Friday August 3rd in a dispute over base transfers, promotions, leave and other issues.

Ryanair on Wednesday issued a second invitation to talks after Friday’s strike. The airline has already cancelled 20 of 300 flights in anticipation of the stoppage and cannot restore them even if the action is suspended.

The airline maintains that it has agreed to nine of 11 terms set out by Ialpa-Fórsa as the basis for suspending strike.

However, the union says that the airline is exaggerating the common ground between the two sides.

In a statement confirming its strike plan, the Swedish pilots’ union SPF said: “Ever since Ryanair announced that it will be recognising unions for pilots all over Europe, the developments have been similar everywhere.

“No collective agreements have been agreed anywhere in Europe and Ryanair’s hostile relations with its employees once again showed on several occasions, lately through intimidation and threats to Irish pilots after they used their legal right to strike.”