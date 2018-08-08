Ryanair pilots in Germany call 24-hour strike

German pilots at Ryanair will strike on Friday, their union, Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) confirmed on Wednesday.

VC said at a press conference that its members will strike from 3.01am on Friday until 2.59am on Saturday.

“Affected will be all flights, scheduled to depart from German airports during this time,” the union added.

Martin Locher, VC president, said members demanded improvements in pay and working conditions.

German pilots will join colleagues in Ireland, Belgium and Sweden on the picket lines on Friday.

Around 100 of the airline’s 350 Irish-based pilots are set to hold their fifth one-day strike on Friday in a dispute over base transfers, promotions, leave and other issues tied to seniority.

Ryanair has already cancelled more than 140 flights ahead of Irish, Belgian and Swedish stoppages.

The airline has cancelled 104 flights in Belgium and 22 in Sweden in anticipation of the stoppages.Unions notified the airline of these stoppages last week.

Members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) - part of trade union Forsa - have accepted the company’s offer of mediation under industrial relations troubleshooter Kieran Mulvey.

That process is due to begin next week. Forsa-Ialpa’s fifth strike at the airline will go ahead on Friday as planned.

The union had already served notice of the strike on the airline by the time that Ryanair made the mediation offer, while the company had cancelled the flights. It has reaccommodated or refunded the 3,500 affected passengers.