Ryanair pilot talks to continue later this week

Talks aimed at resolving a dispute at budget airline Ryanair are expected to continue later this week despite only being scheduled to take place for three days.

The talks were adjourned this morning just after 12.30am after a third engagement lasted more than 12 hours.

Ryanair and the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa), part of trade union Fórsa, this week resumed efforts to end the month-old dispute, which has led to five one-day strikes at the company, the latest one last Friday.

Both sides agreed not to make any public comment while the mediation continued and remained tight-lipped as the talks entered what is likely to be the final phase.

Mr Mulvey originally set aside three days - Monday to Wednesday - to work on bridging the gap between the company and the union.

However, a statement from the union on Thursday morning noted the talks are expected to resume later this week.

About 100 of Ryanair’s 350 Irish-based pilots have been in dispute with the company since early July. The two sides indicated this week that they believed his intervention could help resolve the dispute.

Two meetings between the company and the union in the dispute’s early stages brought only limited progress towards a resolution.

The union has also warned that a threat of redundancies at Ryanair’s Dublin Airport base has complicated the dispute.

The airline’s board recently approved a proposal to cut Ryanair’s Dublin fleet from October with the possible loss or transfer of 300 jobs.

The carrier intends shifting a number of craft to Poland, where its charter airline is performing strongly.

Ryanair maintains that it frequently moves craft from bases where its performance is weak to those where business is better.

Disputes have also blown up between Ryanair and pilot unions in Belgium, Holland, Germany and Sweden, all of which held one-day strikes alongside Ialpa last Friday.