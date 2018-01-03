Ryanair passenger traffic rises to 9.3m in December

Ryanair said it carried 9.3 million customers in December, a 3 per cent rise over the same period a year earlier.

The company said its load factor - a measure of how full its planes are - rose per cent to 95 per cent for the month. It cited lower fares for the increase.

Irish-based pilots voted early in December to strike and notified the company that they intended taking a one-day action at Cork, Dublin and Shannon airports. However, Ryanair averted the action after it reversed its long-held policy of not dealing with unions.