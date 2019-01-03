Ryanair passenger traffic reaches 10m in December

Passenger traffic at Ryanair rose 9 per cent to 10 million in December 2018, the airline said.

Load factor - a measure of how full the flights are - was 95 per cent. Ryanair operated a total of 57,000 flights in December.

Laudamotion, the airline founded by former Formula One driver Niki Lauda and in which Ryanair has a 75 per cent stake, carried 300,000 passengers over the month.

In total, Ryanair has carried 139.2 million passengers over the past year, an 8 per cent rise on the same period a year ago.