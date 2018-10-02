Ryanair passenger traffic continues to rise in September

Passenger traffic at Ryanair continued to rise in September, despite ongoing strike action at the airline that led to flight cancellations.

The number of passengers carried on Ryanair flights rose 6 per cent to 12.6 million, with a 97 per cent load factor, while Lauda carried 500,000 passengers during the period.

However, the airline was forced to cancel more than 400 flights in September amid two days of strikes by pilots and cabin crew and ongoing air traffic control shortages in the UK, Germany and France.

“During the entire month of September, while we cancelled just over 400 flights, we completed over 68,000 scheduled flights with more than 80 per cent of these flights arriving on time,” said Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs.

The company’s shares cosed 12.5 per cent lower in Dublin on Monday as it issued a profit warning. Full-year profit is now likely to be 12 per cent lower than expected, with falling consumer confidence and a fear of further strikes hitting forward bookings.