Ryanair paid Peter Bellew €1.13m for loss of share options, High Court told

Ryanair paid outgoing chief operating officer Peter Bellew €1.13 million in June this year to come compensate him for the loss of share options, the High Court heard on Tuesday.

The airline’s High Court action to prevent Mr Bellew from joining its competitor Easyjet as chief operating officer until January 2021 began before Mr Justice Senan Allen on Tuesday and is likely to last four days.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary and Mr Bellew are both expected to take the stand to give evidence, meaning both will not only have to testify, but face cross examination from the other side’s lawyers.

The court heard that Ryanair paid Mr Bellew €1.13 million in June to compensate him for the loss of share options in 2014, when he left the Irish airline to join Malaysia Air, where he served as chief executive.

Mr Bellew rejoined Ryanair in December 2017. Part of his deal with the airline included compensation for the loss of share options given to senior managers in 2014. He did not benefit from these as he left the company.

Ryanair confirmed that it intended taking legal action against Mr Bellew shortly after Easyjet announced in late July that he would become its new chief operating officer from January 2020.

Mr Bellew also received share options in 2018, the airline’s lawyer told the court. Ryanair maintains that as part of the conditions of accepting these options, Mr Bellew signed an agreement barring him from joining any competing airline for 12 months after leaving its employment.

Amongst those monitoring the case are a group of US investors, led by the City of Birmingham Firemen’s and Policemen’s Supplemental Pension System, which began legal action against Ryanair in a New York court last year. The airline has dismissed their claim as “invented”.

The US shareholders have hired Irish lawyers to keep a watching brief on Ryanair’s case against Mr Bellew.