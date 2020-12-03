Ryanair orders 75 Boeing 737 Max planes

Ryanair has confirmed that it will buy 75 more Boeing 737 Max jets from the US manufacturer, bringing its total order for the aircraft to 210, worth a total of $22 billion.

Ryanair and Boeing announced the deal at a press conference on Thursday.

The order comes just a day after the first commercial passengers flew on a 737 Max since it was restored to service by American Airlines.

The 737 Max has been cleared to fly again following a 20-month grounding after two fatal crashes that killed 346 people.

Ryanair has already committed to buy 135 of the aircraft over a number of years, and has an option to take a further 75.

The airline has also been in talks with the US aerospace giant over compensation for delays in delivery of the 737 Max aircraft due to the grounding. The first six aircraft fro the current order were due for delivery last year.

Ryanair is among Boeing’s biggest customers.

