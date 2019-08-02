Ryanair ordered to repay €8.5m in illegal aid on Montpellier flights

EU competition regulators on Friday ordered France to recover €8.5 million in illegal aid granted to Ryanair at Montpellier airport because it gave the Irish low-cost carrier an unfair advantage.

Ryanair served the airport in the south of France until April 2019. The European Commission started an investigation following a complaint from a Ryanair rival.

The EU antitrust enforcer said the case centred on about €8.5 million paid to the airline and its subsidiary AMS by the Association for the Promotion of Touristic and Economic Flows between 2010 and 2017 for promoting Montpellier and the surrounding area on Ryanair’s website.

The association is funded almost entirely by regional and local public entities which control the use of its budget.

The news comes in a week when the airline has announced up to 900 job losses as it grapples with the fallout from Brexit and the grounding of Boeing’s 737 MAX fleet as well as higher costs for fuel and for its now unionised staff

Separately, the Portuguese cabin crew trade union SNPVAC said on Thursday its members in Ryanair would go on strike for five days from August 21st.

The industrial action comes as Ryanair pilots in Ireland and the United Kingdom are holding ballots on a possible strike action in August and threatens major disruption in the peak summer season as holidaymakers return home for the start of the new school year.

Ryanair, Europe’s largest low-cost carrier, suffered a series of damaging strikes last year. Management say significant progress has been made since, with collective labour agreements concluded with a number of pilot unions throughout Europe.

But SNPVAC said Ryanair has refused to comply with a protocol signed last November, that it said included holiday pay, 22 days of annual leave per year and full compliance with Portuguese parental law.

Ryanair did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the move by the Portuguese union.

On Thursday, a court in Rome has confirmed a €1.85 million fine against Ryanair for improperly cancelling numerous flights during September and October 2017.

Local news agency Ansa reported that the court rejected appeals by the airline to the fine levied by Italian antitrust authorities for unfair commercial practices after it cancelled flights due to previously known organisational or management issues.

Anti-trust authorities said Ryanair misled passengers by offering to either refund or change the ticket, without informing them of further rights to compensation. Under EU regulations, passengers are due compensation for cancelled flights if informed within 14 days of the scheduled departure, as long as the airline cannot claim extraordinary circumstances.– Reuters