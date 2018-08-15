Ryanair mediation talks over pilot dispute enter final day

Talks aimed at ending a dispute between Ryanair and a group of its Irish pilots enters its final day of planned talks on Wednesday under mediator Kieran Mulvey.

Ryanair and the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa), part of trade union Fórsa, this week resumed efforts to end the month-old dispute, which has led to five one-day strikes at the company, the latest one last Friday.

Discussions between the pair continued late yesterday. Both sides have agreed not to make any public comment while the mediation continues.

Mr Mulvey set aside three days – Monday to Wednesday – to work on bridging the gap between the company and the union.

The former chairman of the Workplace Relations Commission took over as an independent mediator this week following a proposal from Ryanair that Ialpa accepted.

The two sides indicated this week that they believed his intervention could help resolve the dispute.

Ialpa confirmed it would not call further strikes while mediation was under way.

Seniority issues

About 100 of Ryanair’s 350 Irish-based pilots have been in dispute with the company since early July over base transfers, promotions, leave and other issues tied to seniority.

They have submitted 11 proposals to Ryanair regarding these problems. The airline says it has agreed to nine of these points, but the union rejects this and says there is still a distance between both sides.

Two meetings between the company and the union in the dispute’s early stages brought only limited progress towards a resolution.

The union has also warned that a threat of redundancies at Ryanair’s Dublin Airport base has complicated the dispute.

The airline’s board recently approved a proposal to cut Ryanair’s Dublin fleet from October with the possible loss or transfer of 300 jobs.

The carrier intends shifting a number of craft to Poland, where its charter airline is performing strongly.

Ryanair maintains that it frequently moves craft from bases where its performance is weak to those where business is better.

Disputes have also blown up between Ryanair and pilot unions in Belgium, Holland, Germany and Sweden, all of which held one-day strikes alongside Ialpa last Friday.