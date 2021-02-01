Ryanair losses top €320m in third quarter

Ryanair Holdings lost more than €320 million in the three months ended December 31st 2020.

The airline group said on Monday that net losses for the period, the third quarter of its 2021 financial year, were €306 million, against a profit of €88 million for the three months to end of December 2019.

Ryanair also booked a charge of €15 million for unused fuel hedges during the quarter, bringing total losses to €321 million.

Covid-19 travel restrictions left the group operating at a fraction of normal capacity during the period.

Revenue for the quarter tumbled 82 per cent to €340 million from €1.91 billion. Passenger numbers were down 78 per cent at 8.1 million from 35.9 million.