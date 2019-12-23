Ryanair loses legal action against Peter Bellew

Ryanair has lost its case against outgoing chief operations officer Peter Bellew.

Mr Justice Senan Allen has dismissed the action, finding that a non-compete clause agreed as part of a 2018 share option scheme to not be binding.

Ryanair had asked the court to prevent Mr Bellew from joining British rival EasyJet as its chief operations officer in January.

In an eight-day hearing, the airline said Mr Bellew had agreed not to work for any Ryanair competitor for one year after leaving the company when he took share options in the Irish carrier in 2018.

Mr Bellew argued that the agreement is null and void, denies breach of contract and pledges not to divulge any confidential information about Ryanair to any employer.

Mr Bellew was in court for the ruling. He left immediately afterwards without making any comment.