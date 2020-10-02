Ryanair loses High Court action over Ireland’s travel advice

Ryanair has lost its High Court action over Government measures affecting air travel.

The airline had claimed the measures amounted to a legal restriction on travel in and out of the country. The State disputed those claims, arguing the measures are merely advisory and are not binding in nature.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons ruled on Friday that the Government had not exceeded its executive powers and trespassed upon the legislative power in relation to the measures.

Ryanair’s action was against An Taoiseach and the Attorney General, seeking various orders and declarations, including one setting aside the measures announced in late July. This included the advice not to travel outside of Ireland save for essential purposes.

Ryanair also challenged the requirement for those returning to the State from countries not on the designated “green list” to restrict their movements and self-isolate for 14 days.

The company claimed the restrictions were unconstitutional and breached various Health Acts, the European Convention of Human Rights and the European Charter of Fundamental Rights.

Aer Lingus, a notice party to the case, supported Ryanair’s action. It was Aer Lingus’s case that separate from Covid-19, the measures have had a serious and detrimental effect on its business and the Irish aviation in general.

The State parties, in opposing the action, argued the measures are not mandatory and are advisory in nature. It said the measures introduced by the Government in response to the Covid-19 pandemic do not impose a legal restriction on travel in and out of the country.

With the exception of regulations brought in earlier this year under the 1947 Health Act, the Government has not adopted any binding health measures regulating international travel as part of the response to the Covid-19 situation.

The State said the coronavirus travel advisory notice in relation to non-essential travel is necessary, proportionate and transparent. The measures are designed to deal with what is a global health emergency, it also said.

The State respondents also claimed that Ryanair has no legal basis to bring its challenge against the measures, that the courts cannot intervene with this advice and that Ryanair’s proceedings are moot or pointless.