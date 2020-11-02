Ryanair loses €197m in first half as pandemic takes toll

Ryanair Holdings lost €197 million in the six months ended September 30th as the Covid-19 pandemic hit air travel.

Revenues at the Irish airline group tumbled 78 per cent to €1.18 billion over the six months - the first half of its financial year - from €5.39 billion during the same period in 2019.

The airline lost €197 million in the first half, against a €1.15 billion profit for the same six months last year.

Covid-19 grounded 99 per cent of its fleet from mid-March to the end of June as Europe’s government banned travel to contain the virus.

Consequently, the airline earned most of its revenues in the second quarter, from the end of June to the end of September, during which it operated at around 60 per cent of the previous year’s capacity.

Ryanair Holdings recently said that it expected to carry 38 million passengers during the current financial year, which ends on March 31st 2021.