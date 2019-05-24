Ryanair launches Dublin-to-Toulouse winter service

Ryanair launched a new four times weekly Dublin-to-Toulouse service on Friday as part of its winter schedule.

The new service, expected to begin on October 27th, will continue for the summer of 2020 with a daily service.

Ryanair’s Eimear Ryan said the airline is offering 20 per cent off 100,000 seats for travel in June to “celebrate the launch of our new route”.

Dublin Airport managing director Vincent Harrison said the facility will “work closely” with Ryanair to promote the new service, adding that the airport was delighted to see the airline add a new route.

The airport welcomed 9.3 million passengers in the first four months of the year, a 7 per cent increase on the same period in 2018. Flights are available to almost 200 destinations in 43 countries from the facility which is now the 11th busiest in Europe.

Ryanair customers can book flights on the new service as far out as October 2020.