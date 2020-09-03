Ryanair launches €400m share sale amid Covid-19 crisis

Ryanair announced after stock markets closed on Thursday that it is planning to sell €400 million of shares to strengthen its balance sheet amid the Covid-19 crisis and take advantage of “significant growth opportunities” as rivals run into trouble.

“So far, 2020 has proven to be the most challenging period in Ryanair’s 35-year history and an unprecedented difficult environment for the wider European airline sector,” the company said in a statement.

“The group believes that it has responded well and that the current environment is likely to result in long-term impacts for the sector which it expects will create opportunities for Ryanair to grow its network, and expand its fleet, to take advantage of lower airport and aircraft cost opportunities that are likely to arise.”

Stockbroking firm Davy is managing the share placing.