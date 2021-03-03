Ryanair joins EU sustainable aviation fuel effort

Ryanair has joined EU efforts to develop sustainable fuel for air travel, part of its industry’s bid to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The Irish airline group, Europe’s largest, said on Wednesday that it had joined the EU’s Fuelling Flight Initiative.

The initiative makes recommendations on EU policies that will support the use of sustainable aviation fuel.

It brings together airlines, research organisations and environmentalists in an effort to reach consensus on the policies needed to move to carbon-neutral flying, according to the airline.

Ryanair’s director of sustainability, Tom Fowler, said that a transparent regulatory framework for sustainable aviation fuels can support and equip airlines in their fight against climate change.

Pete Harrison, executive director of the European Climate Foundation wlcomed Ryanair to the initiative.

“Europe must ensure that future policies only promote the most sustainable fuels for reducing the climate impact of aviation, and the EU needs to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past,” he added.

Before Covid-19 restrictions grounded airlines last year, aviation’s climate impact was coming under increasing scrutiny. Air travel is responsible for around 2 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions.