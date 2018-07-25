Ryanair issues protective notice to 100 pilots, 200 cabin crew

Ryanair has issued protective notice to more than 100 pilots and 200 cabin crew as it said it would cut its Dublin based fleet by 20 per cent this winter.

The company blamed the move partly on industrial action by pilots in recent weeks, which it said was affecting its bookings.

The board has approved the cuts, which will see Ryanair’s Dublin based fleet reduced from 30 aircraft to 24 over the winter months. Ryanair said there would be few route closures, but expected to reduce frequency on some of its routes.

The company said the rapid growth of its Polish charter airline was another factor in its decision. It plans to double the five aircraft currently offered by Ryanair Sun to Polish operators.

The airline will begin consultations with those who have received the notice of potential redundancy, and said any reduction in staff would be determined by its assessment of flight performance, productivity, attendances, and base transfer requests. Staff will be offered transfers to Poland, among other bases, for winter. The changes, if they go ahead, will take effect from the end of October.

“We regret these base aircraft reductions at Dublin for Winter 2018, but the Board has decided to allocate more aircraft to those markets where we are enjoying strong growth (such as Poland), and this will result in some aircraft reductions and job cuts in country markets where business has weakened, or forward bookings are being damaged by rolling strikes by Irish pilots,” said Ryanair’s COO Peter Bellew. “Ryanair operates a fleet of over 450 aircraft from 87 bases across Europe. We can only do so if we continue to offer low fares, reliable flight services to our customers, and if our reputation for reliability or forward bookings is affected, then base and potential job cuts such as these at Dublin are a deeply regretted consequence”.