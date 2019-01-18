Ryanair issues profit warning after lower than expected winter fares

Ryanair issued a profit warning on Friday, its second in four months, with winter fares expected to fall more than previously forecast.

The budget-airline lowered its full year guidance to a range of between €1 billion and €1.1 billion, down from the previous range of between €1.1 billion and €1.2 billion.

Michael O’Leary, the airline’s chief executive, said that while there was disappointment at this “slightly lower full year guidance”, a better than expected performance on costs, stronger traffic growth and good ancillary sales were all positive factors for the medium term.

“There is short haul over capacity in Europe this winter, but Ryanair continues to pursue our price passive/load factor active strategy to the benefit of our customers who are enjoying record lower air fares.

“We believe this lower fare environment will continue to shake out more loss making competitors, with WOW, Flybe, and reportedly Germania for example, all currently for sale,” he said.

Passengers

The Dublin-based airline said it expects traffic growth to increase 9 per cent for the full year to 142 million passengers. It had previously said it expected 141 million passengers.

Additionally, Ryanair flagged that ancillary sales would be stronger “as more customers choose lower cost optional services” and slightly better unit costs in the second half of the year.

All of those factors help to “defray the impact of these lower than expected winter fares”, Mr O’Leary said, adding that the fact Ryanair is passing on lower cost benefits to customers is good for growth and market share. He said that was evidenced by the announcement by low-cost carrier Norwegian Air to close a series of bases where they competed with Ryanair.

Nevertheless, the chief executive said further cuts to air fares and further profit warnings cannot be ruled out if unexpected Brexit or security developments arise.

“We will update shareholders in detail on these developments following our third quarter results on Monday 4th February,” Mr O’Leary said in a stock market announcement.