Ryanair invites pilots’ union to meet after strike action

Ryanair has invited its pilots’ union to talks in anticipation of a fourth strike at the airline this week.

Members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) – part of trade union Fórsa – plan a fourth one-day strike on Friday August 3rd in a dispute over base transfers, promotions, leave and other issues.

Ryanair said on Monday that it has invited Fórsa to meet following the strike, which it says will involve just 25 per cent of its Irish pilots.

The carrier’s invitation to the union comes as German pilots working for Ryanair voted to strike. The industrial action is a push for collective labour agreements at Europe’s largest low-cost carrier, their union said on Monday. Ryanair management had met with the Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) pilot union in Frankfurt last week. VC said the talks ended without the progress they had hoped for.

The union is giving Ryanair until August 6th to make another offer, said VC.

In Ireland the airline has already cancelled 20 of 300 flights on Friday and reaccommodated or refunded the 3,500 passengers affected. Consequently, it cannot restore these services if the strike is called off.

The company also maintains that it has agreed to nine of 11 conditions that the union has set out as a basis for suspending industrial action.

Chief operating officer Peter Bellew said that Ryanair hoped Ialpa-Fórsa would meet the company either next Saturday or any day the following week, “as long as no more strikes are called while we meet”. – (Additional reporting Reuters)