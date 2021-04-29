Ryanair gives Trinity College €1.5m for research on sustainable aviation fuels

Trinity College Dublin will begin researching sustainable aviation fuels and zero-carbon flying with the aid of €1.5 million from Ryanair.

The airline and the university said on Thursday that the Ryanair Sustainable Aviation Research Centre at Trinity would work on sustainable aviation fuel, zero carbon aircraft propulsion and noise mapping.

Ryanair is donating €1.5 million to Trinity to help cover the cost of hiring six researchers for the centre, who will begin their work this summer.

The pair hope the research will inform EU and international governments’ aviation policies.

Associate Professor Stephen Dooley and Professor Stephen Spence will lead the research.

Sustainable fuels

Ryanair aims to power one in eight of its flights with sustainable aviation fuel by 2030.

The carrier says that this, combined with its planned purchase of new Boeing 737 Max jets, which cut fuel consumption, would help cut its greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade.

Ryanair’s director of sustainability, Thomas Fowler, described the project was hugely exciting. “This partnership with Trinity College Dublin seeks to inform and improve future investment by the aviation industry to secure a carbon neutral future for aviation and noise reduction through investment in new technologies,” he added.

Dr Patrick Prendergast, the university’s provost, said Trinity’s scientists and engineers would “tackle important questions such as how to reduce aircraft emissions with sustainable aviation fuels, electric propulsion, and reduced noise”.