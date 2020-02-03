Ryanair forecasts further delay to Boeing Max deliveries

Ryanair has conceded that the new Boeing 737 Max aircraft will not be in service for its summer schedule and that deliveries of the planes won’t be until September or October this year.

European and US air travel safety regulators grounded the aircraft last year following two crashes blamed on a software failure.

The delay in getting the craft approved and delivered forced Ryanair to cut growth plans last year.

Ryanair group chief executive Michael O’Leary flagged the likelihood of October deliveries at the beginning of January but the company’s chief marketing officer, Kenny Jacobs, subsequently said that it could receive its first deliveries by April.

The delay in deliveries will likely cause Ryanair to push back its long term target of flying 200 million passengers per year by as much as two years, the company said.

Passenger numbers

Meanwhile Ryanair earned €88 million profit in the three months ended December 31st 2019 as the airline’s revenues and passenger numbers rose.

The Irish carrier said on Monday that it flew 35.9 million passengers in the three-month period, the third quarter of its financial year, 6 per cent more than during the same period in 2018.

Profits reached €88 million, turning around from a €66 million loss during the three months to December 2018.

Revenue rose 21 per cent to €1.91 billion from €1.58 billion.

Ryanair now expects to make around €1 billion profit in its current financial year, which ends on March 31st.

In a statement the company said that it expected profit after tax to be “close to the mid point” of the €950 million to €1.05 billion range that it forecast last month.