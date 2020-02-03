Ryanair forecasts further delay to Boeing 737 Max deliveries

Ryanair has conceded that the new Boeing 737 Max aircraft will not be in service for its summer schedule and that deliveries of the craft won’t be until September or October this year.

European and US air travel safety regulators grounded the craft last year following two crashes blamed on a software failure.

The delay in getting the craft approved and delivered forced Ryanair to cut growth plans last year.

The airline said that it closed several loss-making winter bases and laid off staff in Spain, Germany and Sweden.

Ryanair group chief executive Michael O’Leary flagged the likelihood of October deliveries at the beginning of January but the company’s chief marketing officer, Kenny Jacobs, subsequently said that it could receive its first deliveries by April.

Ryanair said that the delay in the delivery of the Max will push back its goal of carrying 200 million passengers annually by one or two years to 2025 or 2026.

The problem is also pushing up maintenance costs as the carrier is keeping older craft in its fleet for longer than originally planned.

Passenger numbers

Meanwhile, Ryanair shares rose as trade opened on Monday morning after the it reported that it earned €88 million profit in the three months ended December 31st 2019.

The carrier said that it flew 35.9 million passengers in the three-month period, the third quarter of its financial year, 6 per cent more than during the same period in 2018.

Profits reached €88 million, turning around from a €66 million loss during the three months to December 2018. Revenue rose 21 per cent to €1.91 billion from €1.58 billion.

Its shares rose 3.3 per cent to €15.39 shortly after trade began on the Irish Stock Exchange following the news.

Ryanair now expects to make around €1 billion profit in its current financial year, which ends on March 31st.

In a statement the company said that it expected profit after tax to be “close to the mid point” of the €950 million to €1.05 billion range that it forecast last month. The airline expects that it will fly 154 million passengers in the current financial year.

“This guidance is heavily dependent on close-in fourth quarter fares and the absence of any security events,” Ryanair said.

The airline’s fuel bill rose by €83 million or 14 per cent to €700 million as prices increased and passenger traffic grew. It expects fuel to cost €440 million extra in its current financial year.

Ryanair said that it has returned €440 million to investors through its current €700 million share buy-back programme.

Investment

The company intends extending this to the end of July to allow it deal with the Boeing delivery delays, bond repayments and capital investment.

Group airlines Buzz in Poland and Malta Air in Malta grew. Buzz will have 50 craft by March 31 and has expanded operations, opening new bases in Prague in the Czech Republic and Budapest in Hungary.

Malta Air will have 120 craft at the end of the current financial year and has taken over the group’s French, German and Italian bases.

Austrian subsidiary Lauda’s fares were lower than expected, despite growing passenger numbers, as battled price competition from Lufthansa.

The airline’s management is cutting costs and boosting efforts to increase the sales of ancillary products. Lauda will grow its fleet to 38 craft from 23 this year.

Ryanair Designated Activity Company, the biggest subsidiary, cut its fleet to 360 craft as Buzz and Malta took over some operations for the group.