Ryanair first-half profits fall 7% as strikes weigh

Ryanair’s first-half profit fell by 7 per cent to €1.2 billion, as strikes hit bookings and rising oil prices weighed.

Average fares for the period to the end of September fell by 3 per cent, also negatively affected by “excess capacity” among airlines in Europe, the company said on Monday. Fares expected to ease by a further 2 per cent during the second half of Ryanair’s financial year, it added.

However, the carrier said that higher fuel, staff and higher passenger compensation costs as a result of cancelled flights were offset by a 27 per surge in first-half ancillary revenue, to €1.3 billion.

Passenger numbers rose by 6 per cent during the period to 76.6 million, while revenues increased by 8 per cent to €4.79 billion.

Ryanair warned three weeks’ ago that its full-year profit forecast by 12 per cent to between €1.1 billion and €1.2 billion, as fears of strikes hit forward bookings from customers, while rising oil prices also took their toll.

“Our full year guidance remains heavily dependent on air fares not declining further (they remain soft this winter due to excess capacity in Europe, the impact of significantly higher oil prices and on our unhedged exposures, the absence of unforeseen security events, ATC (air traffic controller) and other strikes and the impact of negative Brexit developments,” Ryanair said on Monday.

Chief executive Michael O’Leary said at the time of the profit warning that while the carrier had “successfully managed” five strikes by a quarter of its Irish pilots during the summer, two co-ordinated strikes in September by cabin crew and pilots in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Portugal had hit bookings and forward air fares, especially for the October school mid-terms and Christmas periods

Carriers, including Ryanair, also had to contend with what Mr O’Leary called the “worst summer of ATC disruptions on record” during the first half of its financial year.

Since Ryanair’s unprecedented step last December to agree to recognise labour unions, the company has reached recognition agreements with pilot and cabin crew organisations in Ireland, Italy, the UK, as well as accords with German cabin crew and Portuguese pilots.

“Progress has been slower in other markets such as Spain and Portugal (cabin crew) and Germany (pilots) where competitor employees have interfered to delay agreements with our people and their unions,” it said. “While we hope to finalise more union agreements in the coming months, we cannot rule out occasional industrial action, but we expect their impact to be very limited.”

The company’s €1.2 billion first-half profit and full-year guidance exclude losses at Laudamotion, the low-cost Austrian airline in which it recently acquired a 75 per cent stake.

“Despite a difficult first summer, Laudamotion will carry almost 3 million guests this year but will loss approximately €150 million in start-up year one exceptional costs,” Ryanair said. “We are assisting them to improve cost control, fuel hedging and fleet management.”

Ryanair said that with airline margins under pressure in Europe oil prices and the value of the dollar rise, “it is inevitable that more of the weaker, unhedged, European airlines will fold this winter”.

The company said that 90 per cent of its own fuel needs are hedged at $68 dollars per barrel, below the current market price of close to $85.