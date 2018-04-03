Ryanair employing just eight female pilots in UK as 67% pay gap revealed

Ryanair has said there is a 67 per cent pay gap between male and female employees at the airline.

The company, which along with other companies with over 250 employees in the UK is being forced to reveal gender pay gaps in their business, also said that only eight out of 554 pilots it has in the UK are women. This is equivalent to just 1.4 per cent of all pilots.

“Like all airlines, our gender pay in the UK is materially affected by the relatively low numbers of female pilots in the aviation industry,” the airline said in a statement.

“In recent years, the number of female pilots applying to Ryanair has increased and we are committed to developing this welcome trend. It is a feature of the aviation industry that more males than females choose to enter the pilot profession,” it added.

Ryanair said that 405 of its 586 UK cabin crew are women, equivalent to 69 per cent of all crew.

The new figures centre on pilots and cabin crew employed by Ryanair in the UK. They do not cover management and/or administration staff, who are largely based in Ireland.

Ryanair and many other companies are being made to report on internal gender pays gaps by Wednesday under a deadline imposed as part of the Equality Act 2010 (Gender Pay Gap Information) Regulations 2017, which makes it mandatory for companies to report on pay conditions.

The Ryanair figures show the median hourly pay rate equivalent for male employees is 71.8 per cent higher than that of female employees. In addition, there is a 3.4 per cent median bonus pay gap between men and women, which is predominantly due to most pilots being male.