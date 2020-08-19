Ryanair dubs Government travel policy a ‘laughing stock’

Ryanair is calling on the Government to add Germany and the UK to its green list to allow business travel to restart in September.

Most EU countries are not on the Republic’s green list, meaning anyone arriving from those countries must isolate themselves for 14 days.

Ryanair Holdings, Europe’s biggest airline, called on the Government on Wednesday to add Germany and the UK, which have lower Covid-19 infection rates than the Republic, to the list.

The carrier pointed out that the Republic was the only EU state that has kept an “isolationist closed-for-business air travel policy since July 1st” when most other countries in the bloc opened for intra-EU and business travel.

Ryanair added that the Republic’s National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) took an extreme position while experts in most other EU states, and the European Centre for Disease Control, confirmed it was safe to travel.

The move effective banned travel between the Republic and the EU, barring a small list of countries, four of which have no direct flights to and from the State.

“NPHET and Ireland are the laughing stock of Europe, ” said Ryanair.

The airline pointed out that despite its isolationist travel policy, Covid-19 case rates are higher in the Republic than in countries including Italy and Germany, which removed travel restrictions on July 1st.