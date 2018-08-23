Ryanair dispute ends following marathon talks with pilots’ union

Ryanair and trade union Fórsa have reached agreement in their talks over the pilot’s dispute at the airline.

The agreement followed a 22 hour negotiating session which began on Wednesday morning and concluded on Thursday morning.

About 100 of Ryanair’s 350 Irish-based pilots have staged five one-day strikes at the company since the beginning of last month in a dispute over base transfers, promotions, leave and other issues.

The proposed agreement will now go to ballot, with a recommendation for acceptance from Fórsa and its Ryanair pilot representatives.

The union has been asked by facilitator Kieran Mulvey to make no public comment while the ballot is conducted.

The Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) – part of trade union Fórsa – had pledged not to serve notice of further strikes on the airline while mediation is under way.

Ialpa-Fórsa is seeking a transparent system for dealing with the issues in dispute, which are tied to seniority.

Ryanair maintains that it has agreed to nine of the 11 demands originally laid down by the union.

Disputes have also broken out in recent weeks between Ryanair and pilot unions in Belgium, Germany, Holland and Sweden.