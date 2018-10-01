Ryanair cuts profit guidance by 12%, trims winter schedule

Ryanair lowered its full year profit guidance by 12 per cent on Monday, citing rising oil prices, higher costs and weaker fares due to the recent strikes. As a result, the airline has announced “modest” cuts to its winter schedule.

The airline has now lowered its guidance from a current range of € 1.25 billion - € 1.35 billion, to a new range of €1.10 billion - € 1.20 billion. The airline said that recent strike action have added to its EU261 costs, while its unhedged fuel costs have jumped as oil prices rise to $82pbl, which affects 10 per cent of volumes. Forward bookings have also been hit due to falling customer confidence amid fear of further strikes.

Ryanair’s chief executive Michael O’Leary said that the two recent coordinated strikes by cabin crew and pilots across five EU countries (Germany, Holland, Belgium, Spain and Portugal) affected passenger numbers through flight cancellations, close in bookings and yields , as it re-accommodates disrupted passengers, and forward air fares into the third quarter of its financial year.

“While we regret these disruptions, we have on both strike days operated over 90 per cent of our schedule. However, customer confidence, forward bookings and Q3 fares has been affected, most notably over the October school mid-terms and Christmas, in those five countries where unnecessary strikes have been repeated,” Mr O’Leary said.

Schedules

The airline will now trim its winter schedule by 1 per cent to response to these challenges, effective from Monday November 5th. The airline said that its four aircraft Eindhoven base will close, but most routes to/from Eindhoven will continue on overseas based aircraft. Its two aircraft Bremen base will close with most routes continuing on non-German aircraft, while its five aircraft Niederrhein base will be cut to three aircraft with most routes continuing on the remaining three aircraft.

“All affected customers have been contacted by email/SMS this morning and will be re-accommodated on other flights or refunded as they so wish,” the airline said, adding that it will look to “minimise” job losses. However, while pilots will be offered vacancies at other Ryanair bases, as it has a large surplus of winter cabin crew, it will explore “unpaid leave and other options to minimise cabin crew job losses”.