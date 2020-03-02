Ryanair cuts flights as coronavirus hits bookings

Ryanair is cutting flights for three weeks from the middle of this month as coronavirus hits bookings.

The airline told passengers on Monday that it would cut its short-haul flight programme, mainly to and from Italy, by up to 25 per cent for three weeks from Tuesday March 17th – St Patrick’s Day – to Wednesday April 8th.

Ryanair blamed a “significant drop in the bookings over that late March/early April period, in response to the covid-19 virus” for its decision.

The Irish carrier added that a significant number of passengers were not showing up for flights, particularly those to and from Italy.

