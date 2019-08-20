Ryanair counsel says pilots’ position on 2018 agreement is ‘extraordinary’

A senior counsel for Ryanair has told Dublin’s High Court he finds it “extraordinary” that a pilots’ union is claiming a 2018 agreement signed by both parties does not cover pay, and the union has shown “complete indifference” to resolving the dispute which will affect “hundreds of customers”.

“If the court looks at the agreement, this is why I find my friends’ affidavit extraordinary, that claims this agreement does not cover pay,” Martin Hayden said.

“Through a mediation process, at the instruction of the union, they signed up to an agreement that is to deal with the relationship with a mechanism for the use of the services of Mr Mulvey (mediator) who gives directions and ultimately during the process has three meetings on pay and yet this affidavit says has nothing to do with pay.

“If that is the case, what was Mr Mulvey doing?” – PA