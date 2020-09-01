Ryanair considers further cuts in the Republic as travel restrictions continue

Ryanair may further cut flights in the Republic if tough travel restrictions remain in place, one of the group’s executives warns.

The news comes following reports that Aer Lingus is considering moving long-haul craft from Shannon to one of six UK regional airports to combat the restrictions.

Eddie Wilson, chief executive of Ryanair DAC, the group’s biggest subsidiary, pointed out on Tuesday that other “more progressive countries” were offering the carrier incentives to base craft in their airports for the winter.

He warned on Tuesday that “capacity would go elsewhere” if the Government did not at least add key EU trading partners, such as Germany and the UK, to its green list of safe travel countries.

Mr Wilson noted that these states had lower Covid-19 infection rates than the Republic, but the Government continued to leave them off if.

This means that passengers from there must quarantine for 14 days after arriving in the Republic.

Ryanair is cutting planned schedules in the Republic for September and October by 20 per cent as the restrictions act as a drag on demand here.

He called on the Government to implement the recommendations from its own Task Force on Aviation Recovery, which recommends lifting these restrictions for EU countries.

Mr Wilson added that the report was published on July 7th but the Government had yet to act on it. “We just want to know what they are going to do with their own report,” he said.