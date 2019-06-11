Ryanair confirms Malta Air deal

Ryanair confirmed on Tuesday that it will buy Malta Air in a move that will open more non-EU markets to the Irish airline.

It emerged this week that Ryanair was close to buying Malta Air, a start-up carrier based on the Mediterranean island.

The Irish company confirmed on Tuesday that it has agreed to buy the carrier, which will give it a Maltese air operator’s certificate (AOC) – airline licence – and access to markets in North Africa.

Ryanair said that it will switch six Malta-based craft on to the country’s register and increase this number to 10 within three years.

The company will also move Ryanair craft from France, Italy and Germany onto to its Maltese AOC, which it says will allow their crews pay income taxes locally, instead of in the Republic, as they are obliged to under the airline’s Irish AOC.

Michael O’Leary, Ryanair’s chief executive, welcomed Malta Air to the Irish group.